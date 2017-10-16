Screaming Females – “Glass House” Video

The righteous, virtuosic New Jersey punk rock power trio Screaming Females, one of the best bands on the face of the planet, are coming back next year with a new album. Rolling Stone reports that the band recorded their new LP All At Once in London with Soundgarden/Mastodon producer Matt Bayles, who also worked with the band on their last album, 2015’s colossal Rose Mountain. Former Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty guests on one song. Screaming Females already shared one single, “Black Moon,” which was previously available at one New Jersey record store. And now they’ve also got a video for another one: “Glass House,” a riff-driven classic rocker that builds to a furious climax. In director Kate Sweeney’s video, a mysterious waiter smashes vases over each of the band members’ heads. Check it out below.

All At Once is out 2/23 on Don Giovanni.