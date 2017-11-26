Morrissey Discusses Controversial Interview Onstage: “That Was The Last Print Interview I Will Ever Do”

More Morrissey news! About a week ago, Morrissey took a lot of heat for seemingly defending Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, who both stand accused of sexual harassment and assault, in an interview with the German-language news outlet Der Spiegel. He doubled down on those views in another profile that ran on the UK’s Sunday Times today, in English, but during his show in Chicago last night, he pushed back against the whole controversy. “I did an interview a couple of weeks ago for a German newspaper and, of course, let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do,” he declared onstage. “Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth…please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say them.” Watch below.

#moztour2017 #morrissey A post shared by Robin (@robindabank) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

I doubt Morrissey is thinking of pivoting to video, so I guess that means no interviews? Anyway, Sam Esty Rayner, Morrissey’s photographer nephew, made a nice little meme out of his words: