Garbage To Morrissey: “Fuck You”

In a recent interview with the German outlet Spiegel Online, Morrissey made a truly baffling defense of accused sexual predators like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein: “People know exactly what happens. And they play along. Afterward, they feel embarrassed, or they do not like it. And then they turn it around and say: I was attacked, I was surprised, I was dragged into the room. But if everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it.” Morrissey has a long history of saying shitty and disgusting things in interviews, but even by his own standards, this is low. And among the many people who have expressed horror and revulsion is Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, who gave Morrissey the full brunt of her Twitter wrath:

Morrissey has lost the fucking plot. Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU. — Garbage (@garbage) November 19, 2017

That pretty much says it all, doesn’t it?