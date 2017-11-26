Morrissey Further Defends Harvey Weinstein And Kevin Spacey: “Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship”

Last week, Morrissey pissed a lot of people off by defending alleged sexual predators like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, basically blaming the victims and saying they shouldn’t have put themselves in that position in the first place. Moz has a pretty solid track record of saying extremely dubious shit in interviews, but if you really wanted to be charitable, you could’ve pointed to the fact that the interview in question was translated from German, so maybe some nuance or empathy was lost in translation. But now Morrissey has taken that option away from you by reiterating his terrible opinions in yet another interview, in English this time. “You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned, because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” he tells The Sunday Times in a new profile when asked about Weinstein and Spacey. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.” I guess that TSA thing doesn’t count?

If you’re looking for less inflammatory but also bad Morrissey opinions, there are plenty of those in the profile too. “I’m nonpolitical,” he says. “I always have been. I’ve never voted in my life.” He also hates mushrooms and garlic — “Oh they are horrific, fungus — truffles make me cry. I say to people, ‘What are you doing eating fungus?’ Truffles shock me and the smell. Ewwww. Garlic is also horrific.” — has never had curry or coffee — “I’ve never had a curry and I’ve never had a coffee. I’ve never wanted one and I’ve never been handed one.” — and doesn’t eat onions — “I’ve never had an onion. That would make me cry. It’s just too eye-crossing. I’m strictly bread and potatoes.” What kind of vegetarian doesn’t eat mushrooms, onions, or garlic? The same kind that defends abusers, I guess.