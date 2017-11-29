Watch Moses Sumney’s Stunning Tiny Desk Concert

The adventurous soul-music impressionist Moses Sumney released his excellent debut album Aromanticism a few months ago, and now he’s the latest person to take part in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series. For his installment, Sumney started out by singing a solo-piano version of “Doomed” and then by playing a drum pattern on his microphone and turning it into a loop, stretching “Doomed” out to eight minutes. His backing band included both a saxophonist and a harpist. The performance, which also included renditions of the Aromanticism songs “Quarrel” and “Plastic,” was just gorgeous — sort of like what might happen if Donny Hathaway was somehow influenced by Bon Iver. You can watch it below.

Aromanticism is out now on Jagjaguwar.