Anna Burch – “Tea-Soaked Letter” Video

“Strange the ones you love could bury your body underground” opens Anna Burch’s new song “Tea-Soaked Letter,” for which we have a video today. Burch’s ’90s-nostalgic voice and tone pairs well with her simple, straightforward, poignant lyrics, asking a love interest to improve their communication as promised and send her a “tea-soaked” letter. In the video, directed by Ambar Navarro, Burch makes tea, makes toast, looks at tarot cards, sits in a bath — all while looking a bit anxious, like she’s waiting to hear from the person she’s singing about. Prior to “Tea-Soaked Letter,” we heard “2 Cool 2 Care” and “Asking 4 A Friend” from Burch, and now have learned that she’s releasing her debut album Quit The Curse in February. Check out the new video below via The Line Of Best Fit.

Quit The Curse tracklist:

01 “2 Cool 2 Care”

02 “Tea Soaked Letter”

03 “Asking 4 A Friend”

04 “Quit The Curse”

05 “Belle Isle”

06 “In Your Dreams”

07 “What I Want”

08 “Yeah You Know”

09 “With You Every Day”

Quilt The Curse is out 2/2 on Polyvinyl in the US and Heavenly in the UK. Pre-order it here.