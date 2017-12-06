Watch Chris Stapleton Sing “Millionaire” On Ellen

The gravelly, hardbitten country star Chris Stapleton just released his new album From A Room: Volume 2, and he’s now in media-blitz mode, promoting it on a few different TV shows. Earlier this week, he was on Kimmel, doing goofy comedy-bit stuff with guest host Chris Pratt. And earlier today, he was the musical guest on Ellen, where he sang the simple and gorgeous love song “Millionaire.” Morgane, Stapleton’s wife, sang it with him, and she deserves some sort of big present for doing all this promo stuff while she’s pregnant with twins. Watch the performance below.

From A Room: Volume 2 is out now on Mercury Nashville.