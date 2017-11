Chris Stapleton already released one album this year, From A Room: Volume 1, and next week he’ll put out his second full-length of 2017. It’s the follow-up to the grizzled country singer’s 2015 debut Traveller. We’ve already heard “Millionaire,” “Scarecrow In The Garden,” and “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind” from it, and now you can stream all of From A Room: Volume 2 over on NPR.

From A Room: Volume 2 is out 12/1 via Mercury Records.