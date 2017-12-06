Wild Beasts Announce Live Album Last Night All My Dreams Came True

Earlier this year, Wild Beasts announced that they were breaking up, but not before a short farewell tour (scheduled for next February) and a short EP. And it turns out that the art-rock quartet were also working on something else: a live album, which will serve as the band’s final release. It’s called Last Night All My Dreams Came True, and it’s the second entry in Domino Records’ Documents imprints after Julia Holter’s In The Same Room. The album was recorded at RAK Studios in London. Today, they’re sharing a recording of Wild Beasts rarity “The Devil’s Palace,” a song that combines “The Devil’s Crayon” from their 2008 debut and “Palace” from 2012’s Present Tense. Listen to that below.

Tracklist:

01 “Wanderlust”

02 “Big Cat”

03 “A Simple Beautiful Truth”

04 “2BU”

05 “Bed Of Nails”

06 “Hooting & Howling”

07 “This Is Our Lot”

08 “He The Colossus”

09 “The Devil’s Palace”

10 “Alpha Female”

11 “Get My Bang”

12 “All The King’s Men”

12 “Celestial Creatures”

Last Night All My Dreams Came True is out 2/16 via Domino.