Watch R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People 25th Anniversary Documentary

R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People just turned 25 years old, and the band are celebrating the occasion by releasing a 25th anniversary reissue, teaming up with designer Paul Smith for a new clothing line, and putting out a mini-documentary about the making of the iconic 1992 album. Entitled Automatic Unearthed, the doc features new interviews with band members Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Peter Buck, producer Scott Litt, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, who did the string arrangements for the LP. You can check out clips from the film here or just watch the whole thing below.

The Automatic For The People 25th anniversary edition is out now via Craft Recordings.