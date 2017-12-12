Der Spiegel Releases Audio Of Disputed Morrissey Comments About Harvey Weinstein & Kevin Spacey

Morrissey rightfully caught a lot of flack for his comments about alleged serial sexual predators Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey to German outlet Der Spiegel. In the interview, the singer blamed Weinstein and Spacey’s alleged victims via remarks such as, “When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to,” and seemed to undermine the legitimacy of the #metoo movement with comments such as, “Anyone who has ever said to someone else, ‘I like you,’ is suddenly being charged with sexual harassment.” Moz claimed he was misquoted, despite expressing similar viewpoints in a separate interview. Now Der Spiegel has posted full audio of the interview, which confirms Morrissey really did say those things. Check it out here; assuming you can get your browser to scroll through the audio, the relevant portion begins at the 24:23 mark.