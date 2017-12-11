Morrissey Shares Statement Saying Der Spiegel Misquoted Him About Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump

A few weeks ago, Morrissey said some awful shit in two separate interviews with German newspaper Der Spiegel and British newspaper The Sunday Times that amounted to defenses of serial sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, saying that victims should have known what could have happened. “You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned, because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” he told The Sunday Times. Morrissey later said on stage that the Der Spiegel interview was “the last print interview [he] will ever do.”

And now he’s doubled down on that in a new statement, which says that Der Spiegel misquoted him. (No mention of The Sunday Times interview.) “Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never,” it reads in a list of hypotheticals. “Would I support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No never. Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never. Would I support sexual harassment? No, never.” It goes on from there, and ends with a note saying that Morrissey’s team requested “unchopped, un-fiddled-with audio” of their interview together but were allegedly refused. Here’s the full statement:

Morrissey cancelled the last few shows of his North American tour, including his scheduled appearance at this past weekend’s KROQ Christmas show.