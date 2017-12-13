Madeline Kenney – “Witching Hour” Video

We’re really taking a liking to a certain Oakland-based musician over here. Since Madeline Kenney’s debut, Night Night At The First Landing, we’ve had a video for “Always” and a Cass McCombs cover to tide us over. The latest video companion is one for “Witching Hour.” Directed by Kenney, the segmented video takes us skating around town, spotting friendly faces and not-so-friendly looking Halloween decorations. All the while Kenney treads in and out of focus in the background. Try not to get too spooked.

Night Night At The First Landing is out now via Company.