Hovvdy – “Cranberry” Video

The warm and wistful Austin duo Hovvdy are releasing their sophomore album, Cranberry, early next year. We’ve already heard “Petal” and “Late” from it, and today the band is sharing the album’s title track. “Cranberry” gently spins in circles, all soft slides and plinking piano. It’s about desperately trying to focus but being unable to: “Could not recall where you began again/ And I hate it/ I’ma change for you and you desrve it.” The track comes attached to a video that’s a swatch of home tapes and fuzzy memories. Watch and listen below.

Cranberry is out 2/9 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.