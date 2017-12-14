S. Carey – “Still, Still, Still”

When he’s not drumming and singing for Bon Iver, S. Carey is crafting airy indie folk. Last month, he shared the warm lead single for his upcoming album, Hundred Acres. He comes to us today with a conversely chilly song that’s not on the record. “Still, Still, Still” is beautifully layered and atmospheric, ringing like a modern hymn, which makes sense because on Twitter, Carey identifies it as an “obscure Austrian Xmas carol.” His words and echoes put you in the middle of a snowy field — in an idyllic way, not a freezing-your-ass-off way. Listen below.

Hundred Acres is out 2/23 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.