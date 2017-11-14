S. Carey – “Fool’s Gold”

Bon Iver member and fellow widescreen prog-folk craftsman S. Carey returned last spring with “Brassy Sun,” a track written for Netflix’s Flaked that also heralded the arrival of a new Carey album in 2018. Many months later, 2018 is almost upon us, and therefore so is the new album. Today we learn all the relevant details: It’s called Hundred Acres. It arrives this February on Jagjaguwar. It was recorded mostly at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio. Gordi, another Jagjaguwar signee of a similar aesthetic persuasion, contributes vocals on three tracks. And the lead single is a plaintive sonic reflection called “Fool’s Gold” that you can hear below.

Here’s the tracklist, which does not include “Brassy Sun,” incidentally:

01 “Rose Petals”

02 “Hideout”

03 “Yellowstone”

04 “True North”

05 “Emery”

06 “Hundred Acres”

07 “More I See”

08 “Fool’s Gold”

09 “Have You Stopped To Notice”

10 “Meadow Song”

Carey and Gordi are also going on tour together:

In celebration of the release of 'Hundred Acres' on February 23, 2018, we're going on tour in 2018! @GordiMusic will be joining us and is also featured on the new album! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am LOCAL here: https://t.co/o3UzsVjVqA pic.twitter.com/rmTWdlEbNs — S. Carey (@scareymusic) November 14, 2017

Hundred Acres is out 2/23 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.