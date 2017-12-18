Björk – “Arisen My Senses” Video (Feat. Arca)

Björk released her new album Utopia last month, and she’s already made lush, surreal videos for the album tracks “The Gate,” “Blissing Me,” and “Utopia.” Today, she’s got a new one for the hazy, twinkling album opener “Arisen My Senses.” It might be the lushest, most surreal of these videos yet. It stars the electronic-music explorer Arca, who co-produced the album, and it features Björk emerging from some kind of pulsating, organic egg sac as a winged, moth-like creature. Björk and Arca made the video with frequent Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda. Right now, the video isn’t embeddable, but as Pitchfork points out, you can watch it right now at WeTransfer.

Utopia is out now on One Little Indian.