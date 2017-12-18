Hear First Aid Kit Cover Lorde’s “Perfect Places” & “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” For BBC Radio 2

Early next year, the Swedish neo-folk duo First Aid Kit will return with the new album Ruins, and we’ve posted their songs “It’s A Shame,” “Postcard,” and “Fireworks.” In the run-up to the new album’s release, they’ve also recorded a session for BBC Radio 2, playing a couple of live-in-studio covers. First, they take on “Perfect Places,” the final song on Lorde’s instant-classic sophomore album Melodrama, giving it a rambling country feel. And then they cover the holiday standard “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” a song introduced by Judy Garland in the 1944 movie Meet Me In St. Louis. Hear their versions of both songs below.

Ruins is out 1/19 on Columbia.