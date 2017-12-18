Open Mike Eagle – “Hymnal” (Feat. Sammus) Video

Open Mike Eagle’s cerebral, emotional concept album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is one of the year’s best rap LPs. And it’s already produced a handful of music videos: “95 Radios,” “Brick Body Complex,” “No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt),” “Happy Wasteland Day.” Today, he’s got a new one for “Hymnal,” a song that features the upstate New York rapper Sammus. In director Brent Bishop’s clip, Open Mike Eagle and Sammus are cheesy, theatrical televangelist types, and Mike Eagle spends much of his time releasing doves. It’s a cheerfully absurd vision, and you can watch it below.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is out now on Mello Music Group.