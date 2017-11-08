Open Mike Eagle – “Happy Wasteland Day” Video

Open Mike Eagle releases his video for “Happy Wasteland Day” today, joining the many artists who have produced media within the past year in opposition to the current sitting “garbage king.” Directed by Ryan Calavano, the video is appropriately shot in a junkyard and features a few key elements of any good film/political crisis: fire, a damsel (or anyone, it’s 2017) in distress, and a Bane mask. Supported with a beat produced by Exile, Open Mike Eagle raps his hook, “They said it’s normal, it’s normal, it’s normal now.” This new normal sucks.

So “Happy Wasteland Day,” America. Keep little Donny away from the matches.