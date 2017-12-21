Police Investigating Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath For Sex Crimes

Two months ago, singer Alice Glass shared detailed allegations against her former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath, describing a long pattern of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse dating back to when she was 15. The band’s shows were immediately cancelled, and Kath — whose birth name is Claudio Palmieri — sued Glass for defamation. She was recently served a court summons by someone posing as a fan at one of her concerts.

Now the Toronto Police Service has confirmed to The Daily Beast that its Sex Crimes unit is investigating Kath for potential violations. “At this point we are able to confirm that there is an investigation,” Police Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook told The Daily Beast. “However, because of the nature of the investigation, and for the privacy of the alleged victims, there isn’t anything else that we can say pertaining to it.” It’s unclear whether the investigation relates to Glass’ allegations.