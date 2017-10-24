Crystal Castles Concerts Cancelled Following Abuse Allegations Against Ethan Kath

Crystal Castles’ upcoming tour dates have been cancelled following the allegations of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse levied against Ethan Kath by his former bandmate Alice Glass. Several venues — including the The Observatory in Santa Ana, where Crystal Castles were supposed to perform tonight — have either removed the show from their calendar or noted its cancellation. The status of the band’s scheduled set at New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Festival on 10/28 is not clear. In a statement provided to Pitchfork via his attorney, Kath denied the accusations, saying that he is “outraged and hurt” and calling Glass’ account of their relationship “pure fiction.” Find a list of cancelled dates below.

10/24 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/25 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/02 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/03 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/04 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/08 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/09 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/10 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/11 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/15 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/16 Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/17 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall