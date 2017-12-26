Stream Haircut Shutting Down EP

A couple of months ago, I saw the central Virginia punk band Haircut open for Sheer Mag and pretty much blow the out-of-town band off the stage. Haircut — formed in Charlottesville and currently based in Richmond — play punk rock with a wiry, feverish urgency, keeping their songs short and their tempos fast. Frontwoman Juliana — no last name given — sings in both English and Spanish, and she sounds both fierce and conversational at the same time. After releasing a promo tape earlier in the year, the band just came out with Shutting Down, their first proper EP, and you can stream it below.
Shutting Down is out now on Feel It Records, and you can get it as a name-your-price download at Bandcamp.