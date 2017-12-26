Stream Haircut Shutting Down EP

A couple of months ago, I saw the central Virginia punk band Haircut open for Sheer Mag and pretty much blow the out-of-town band off the stage. Haircut — formed in Charlottesville and currently based in Richmond — play punk rock with a wiry, feverish urgency, keeping their songs short and their tempos fast. Frontwoman Juliana — no last name given — sings in both English and Spanish, and she sounds both fierce and conversational at the same time. After releasing a promo tape earlier in the year, the band just came out with Shutting Down, their first proper EP, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://feelitrecords.bandcamp.com/album/shutting-down" target="_blank">Shutting Down by Haircut</a>

Shutting Down is out now on Feel It Records, and you can get it as a name-your-price download at Bandcamp.