Alice Glass Files Docs In Response To Ethan Kath Defamation Suit, Mentions Other Victims

Alice Glass has filed a declaration in court alleging that former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath (real name Claudio Palmieri) raped and abused her in response to him filing a defamation suit against her. Documents obtained by TMZ reiterate the statement Glass initially released regarding Kath’s treatment of her when they performed together and dated in the 2000s and early 2010s. Glass alleges that Kath raped her when she was around 15 years old and continued to abuse and sexually assault her during their time together.

The document also alleges that Kath harmed other women and that Glass heard from those victims after she came forward with her statement in November. Glass and two other women allegedly proceeded to file criminal complaints against Kath. The document goes on to say that a detective on the case confirmed that Kath is under investigation.

Last week, we learned that the Toronto Police Service are investigating Kath for sex crimes in light of Glass’ initial statement. Kath has denied Glass’ allegations and served Glass a court summons last month after news broke that he planned to sue her for defamation.