Lana Del Rey Shares Video Of Lust For Life Writing Sessions

LDR
CREDIT: Neil Krug

Lana Del Rey has shared video of Lust For Life writing sessions via Instagram. The first clip is captioned “posting this record’s writing sessions Incase I lose my phone again” and is shot off of the screen of a cracked iPhone. Five parts of the video series showcase LDR demoing “Change,” and one of the videos finds the singer doing “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems.” “For ‘beautiful people beautiful problems’ I stacked up my 6 chorus vocals through thin white paper to give it a muted quality. I like to play with distance and buffers around the mic for every song depending on what the mood is,” she writes. Check out footage from the sessions below.

Posting this record’s writing sessions Incase I lose my phone again

Part 2 of writing ‘change’

Part 3

Part 4 writing demo for ‘change’

Fast forwarding to the end

Day 244 of making the album. Setting up and getting tea

