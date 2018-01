MGMT introduced the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled LP in October with the forthcoming album’s groovy synth-pop title track, “Little Dark Age.” Last month, the psych-pop duo released a trippy video for its next single “When You Die.” A profile of the band later that month revealed their intention to make a record filled with pop songs, and their latest addition, “Hand It Over,” makes that clear. Listen below.