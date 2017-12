A few months back, MGMT officially announced that they would be releasing a new album called Little Dark Age early next year — it’s the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled — and shared its title track. Today, the psychedelic pop band is back with another song from their upcoming LP called “When You Die.” They’ve also shared a video for the track, which stars Alex Karpovsky (from Girls) as a magician that goes on a wild, painterly trip. Watch and listen below.

“When You Die” is out now.