Stream Typhoon Offerings

Typhoon are a Portland combo that applies a grand post-rock sweep to world-weary alt-rock balladry, like if Frightened Rabbit teamed up with Mogwai (and were based in the Pacific Northwest instead of Scotland). Offerings, their fourth album, is out next week, but I recommend streaming it early because why deny yourself this excellence now? This is a gargantuan collection of music, nearly 70 minutes in full, but it earns its runtime with affecting songwriting and stirring arrangements, all in service of a song cycle about a man slowly losing his memory. The album is basically perfect for days bundled up indoors while winter rages outside, so stay safe from any nearby bomb cyclones and dig into Offerings below.

Offerings is out 1/12 on Roll Call. Pre-order it here.