Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – “Searching For A New Day” Video

Before retro-soul legend Sharon Jones died in late 2016, she recorded one last album with her band, the Dap-Kings, called Soul Of A Woman. The past two videos released from this album have been heartwarming compilations of on-stage and behind-the-scenes footage taken throughout Jones and the Dap-Kings’ prolific 20-year relationship. “Searching For A New Day” is the latest track that has received a visual treatment, and this one’s a little different. The video takes place at a listening party and alternates between old footage of Jones and shots of the crowd, dazzled by her lasting influence. A wide-eyed little girl sticks out from the crowd as Jones’ voice echoes, “a brand new superstar, just an ordinary girl.” At the end of the video, she’s shown standing outside of Daptone Records. To be continued? Watch below and try not to tear up.

Soul Of A Woman is out now via Daptone.