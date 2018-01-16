Jack White Announces World Tour

After sharing a splattered collage of new music late last year, Jack White has gone into full album promo mode this month, announcing his third solo LP Boarding House Reach and revealing two songs from it. Now White has filled in a large slate of world tour dates around the various festival headlining gigs we already knew about. The mostly North American itinerary appropriately begins in White’s hometown of Detroit. Check out the full slate below.
04/19 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
04/21 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
04/23 Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/24 Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
04/25 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
04/27 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/29 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/30 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/01 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/02 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/04-06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/25-27 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/27 Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
05/29 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/01-03 New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/04 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
06/06 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/07 Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
06/08 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/09 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/27 London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
06/28 London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
07/02 Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03 Paris. FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 Paris. FR @ L’Olympia
08/06 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/08 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
08/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
08/11 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/13 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
08/15 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/19 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/21 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/23 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
Boarding House Reach is out 3/23 on Third Man/Columbia.