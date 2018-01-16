Jack White Announces World Tour

After sharing a splattered collage of new music late last year, Jack White has gone into full album promo mode this month, announcing his third solo LP Boarding House Reach and revealing two songs from it. Now White has filled in a large slate of world tour dates around the various festival headlining gigs we already knew about. The mostly North American itinerary appropriately begins in White’s hometown of Detroit. Check out the full slate below.

04/19 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/21 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

04/23 Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/24 Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

04/25 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

04/27 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/29 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/30 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/01 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/02 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/04-06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/25-27 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/27 Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

05/29 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/01-03 New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/04 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

06/06 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/07 Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena

06/08 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/09 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/27 London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

06/28 London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

07/02 Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/03 Paris. FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 Paris. FR @ L’Olympia

08/06 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/08 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

08/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

08/11 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/13 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

08/15 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/19 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/21 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/23 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan

Boarding House Reach is out 3/23 on Third Man/Columbia.