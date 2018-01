At the end of the month, LA punks No Age will release a new album, Snares Like A Haircut. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “Soft Collar Fad” and “Drippy” — and today the duo has shared a video for a third, “Send Me.” It takes place in a staid office building during a boring meeting when one of the employees has a revelation and leaves to create an art piece out of office machinery. Watch and listen below.

Snares Like A Haircut is out 1/26 via Drag City.