Eels – “The Deconstruction”

Yesterday, Eels, the long-running project from orchestral-pop depressive Mark Oliver Everett, teased the April release of a new album called The Deconstruction, which will be the follow-up to 2014’s The Cautionary Tales Of Mark Oliver Everett. And today, Everett has shared the album’s title track, which opens the LP. It’s a lush, expansive studio-rocker with a string arrangement reminiscent of Jon Brion and a vaguely funky sense of rhythmic push-pull. Everett’s work can be easy to underrate, but this is a genuinely gorgeous piece of music, and you can hear it below. Also below, check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Deconstruction”

02 “Bone Dry”

03 “The Quandary”

04 “Premonition”

05 “Rusty Pipes”

06 “The Epiphany”

07 “Today Is The Day”

08 “Sweet Scorched Earth”

09 “Coming Back”

10 “Be Hurt”

11 “You Are The Shining Light”

12 “There I Said It”

13 “Archie Goodnight”

14 “The Unanswerable”

15 “In Our Cathedral”

The Deconstruction is out 4/6.