Eels Tease New Music

Mark Oliver Everett has kept his damaged-pop project Eels going for a couple of decades now, and it looks like he’s getting ready to follow up his last album, 2014’s The Cautionary Tales Of Mark Oliver Everett, with something new. In a new teaser vide, Everett flashes back to moments from his career past (including the Buzz Bin oldie “Novocain For The Soul”) by way of teasing something new called The Deconstruction. The music in the background is orchestral and awfully pretty. Check it out below.

The Deconstruction, whatever it might be, is out 4/6.