Justin Timberlake – “Supplies” Video

Justin Timberlake promised four videos from four different directors ahead of Man Of The Woods. We’ve already seen Mark Romanek’s Steve-Jobs-inspired “Filthy” footage, and this morning we’re getting the second clip for a Neptunes-produced song called “Supplies.” It’s full of elaborate post-apocalyptic scene settings and woke sloganeering, it costars Eiza Gonzalez Reyna, and it’s directed by Dave Meyers, who recently helmed such instant classics as Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana.” Watch below to see if “Supplies” lives up to that standard.

Man Of The Woods is out 2/2 on RCA.