The Soft Moon – “Choke”

Early next month, Luis Vasquez will release a new album under his moniker the Soft Moon titled Criminal. We’ve already heard previews of it with “Burn” and “It Kills,” and now he’s shared another new track called “Choke.” The song picks up where its predecessors left off; it’s another caustic and snarling piece of industrial-tinged post-punk. “Choke” is a throbbing, clanging one with Vasquez mewling and hissing above it in a ghostly yet visceral performance. Check it out below.

Criminal is out 2/2 on Sacred Bones.