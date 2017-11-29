The Soft Moon – “It Kills” Video

Bay Area resident Luis Vasquez records gnarled, heavy postpunk under the name the Soft Moon, and his new album Criminal is set to arrive early next year. Last month, he shared first single “Burn,” which was both excellent and surprisingly reminiscent of peak-era Nine Inch Nails. Vasquez has now shared a video for another album track called “It Kills.” The song isn’t as down-the-middle as “Burn,” but it has a similar combination of grand catharsis and industrial sonics. Kelsey Henderson directed the video, an ominous montage of camcorder footage. Check it out below.

Criminal is out 2/2/18 on Sacred Bones.