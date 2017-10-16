The Soft Moon – “Burn”

Luis Vasquez, the Bay Area postpunker who records as the Soft Moon, has just announced that he’ll release a new album called Criminal early next year. Vasquez relocated to the Italian city of Venice a few years ago, and he recorded the album, the follow-up to 2015’s Deeper, in Italy with producer Maurizio Baggio. Vasquez says that the central concept of Criminal is “a desperate attempt to find relief by both confessing to my wrongdoings and by blaming others for their wrongdoings that have affected me.” First single and album opener “Burn” is a hard, impactful, industrial-influenced jam that recalls prime Nine Inch Nails. Check it out below.

Criminal is out 2/2/18 on Sacred Bones.