Tinashe and Offset released a strong new collaboration called “No Drama” this morning, but unfortunately it’s been all drama for Offset today. Nonetheless, the pair are forging ahead with the song’s official video. It’s a very good video, too, with a strikingly styled Tinashe gliding through some impressive dance moves. Watch below.

I have to wonder if any of these outfits are an homage to Ms. No More Drama herself, Mary J. Blige.