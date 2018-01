Next month, the jittery Philly math-poppers and onetime Band To Watch Palm will release their sophomore album Rock Island. We’ve posted the early tracks “Pearly” and “Dog Milk,” and now they’ve also shared the nervous, twitchy, oddly melodic “Composite,” which sounds like an indie-pop jam that’s been torn apart and then glued back together multiple times. Give it a listen below.

Rock Island is out 2/9 on Carpark.