Last month, the returning UK pop star Lily Allen teamed up with London rapper and Drake collaborator Giggs for “Trigger Bang,” a song on which both of them remembered their wild younger days. And today, “Trigger Bang” gets a video, from director Myles Whittingham, on which Allen and Giggs both flash back on their lives as, respectively, a coked-out nascent pop star and a street kid. The period detail is pretty evocative — those earrings! Check it out below.

“Trigger Bang” is out now at iTunes.