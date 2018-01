Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton shared the stage at the 2015 Country Music Awards and now the duo have a song together. “Say Something” is the newest single we’re hearing off of Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, and the country-tinged, gospel-ish number comes with a video. This La Blogothèque-produced clip follows the videos for singles “Filthy” and “Supplies.” Check it out below.

Man Of The Woods is out 2/2 via RCA.