Lil Jon, Offset, & 2 Chainz – “Alive”

Lil Jon - Alive

You know how long Culture II, the new Migos album, is? 24 songs! An hour and 45 minutes! It’s crazy! And yet someone thought that we needed more from Offset, a rapper who could really stand to go away and think things over for a while, this morning. Lil Jon, a driving force behind a previous era of Atlanta knucklehead rap, has become an EDM hypeman in recent years, and his new single “Alive” fuses his crunk past with his dance-festival present. “Alive” has Lil Jon bellowing about gratitude for everything he’s gotten to do over wobbly EDM synths, and Offset and fellow inescapable Atlanta all-star 2 Chainz add casually virtuosic shit-talk. Listen below.

“Alive” is out now at iTunes.

