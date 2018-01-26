Lil Jon, Offset, & 2 Chainz – “Alive”

You know how long Culture II, the new Migos album, is? 24 songs! An hour and 45 minutes! It’s crazy! And yet someone thought that we needed more from Offset, a rapper who could really stand to go away and think things over for a while, this morning. Lil Jon, a driving force behind a previous era of Atlanta knucklehead rap, has become an EDM hypeman in recent years, and his new single “Alive” fuses his crunk past with his dance-festival present. “Alive” has Lil Jon bellowing about gratitude for everything he’s gotten to do over wobbly EDM synths, and Offset and fellow inescapable Atlanta all-star 2 Chainz add casually virtuosic shit-talk. Listen below.

“Alive” is out now at iTunes.