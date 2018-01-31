The Sam Ray-led project formerly known as Teen Suicide already gave us one great release since rebranding as American Pleasure Club late last year, the very good mini-album I Blew On A Dandelion And The Whole World Disappeared. Their upcoming A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This, which they’re billing as a proper full-length, is even better. We’ve already heard the oceanic, Frank Ocean-sampling “Let’s Move To The Desert” and the fuzzed-out “This Is Heaven And I’d Die For It,” and today Ray has shared a third flavor from the album, a crystalline acoustic gem called “All The Lonely Nights In Your Life.” Listen below.

A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This is out 2/16 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.