American Pleasure Club – “This Is Heaven And I’d Die For It”

The recently rechristened American Pleasure Club are releasing their first album under their new name, A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This, in February, and they’ve been sharing tracks from it all month: “New Year’s Eve,” “Let’s Move To The Desert,” and now “This Is Heaven & I’d Die For It.” Their latest builds up to its titled forlornly sweet hook through a blissful congregation of guitars and snapshot narratives that provide a glimpse into a burnt-out kind of deterioration. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Florida (Voicemail)”

02 “This Is Heaven & I’d Die For It”

03 “All The Lonely Nights In Your Life”

04 “Sycamore”

05 “Let’s Move To The Desert”

06 “There Was A Time When I Needed It”

07 “Seemed Like The Whole World Was Lost”

08 “New Year’s Eve”

09 “Before My Telephone Rings”

10 “Just A Mistake”

11 “Eating Cherries”

12 “The Sun Was In My Eyes”

A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This is out 2/16 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.