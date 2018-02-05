of Montreal – “Love Isn’t A Right” (Molly Drake Cover)

In the spirit of the Hallmark season, Amazon is updating their dual original Valentine’s Day playlists, “Love Me” and “Love Me Not.” We heard a couple bits from “Love Me” last week via Dan Auerbach and Common Holly (covering Frank Ocean, no less). On “Love Me Not,” indie psych-pop veterans of Montreal, who recently announced their fifteenth album, cover English poet and musician (and Nick Drake’s mom) Molly Drake. Their version of “Love Isn’t A Right” is incredibly melodramatic, but then again, so is Valentine’s Day. Frontman Kevin Barnes sees it as something worth embracing:

I first heard Molly Drake’s music in a Nick Drake documentary I saw a few years ago. I was touched by the elegance and sad beauty of her work. I’ve grown to adore and treasure all of her songs. I chose to cover “Love Isn’t A Right” because it felt relevant to my own life, as I have recently fallen in love. I like that the song is instructive and profound but also playful and intelligent in a way that songs about love often aren’t.

Listen below.

So far, other artists featured on the “Love Me Not” playlist include:

Alexi Murdoch (feat. Valgeir Sigurðsson)

Nico Mulhy

Screaming Females

Jay Som

Sam Outlaw

New tracks on “Love Me” and “Love Me Not” will be available for streaming 2/9 via Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music.