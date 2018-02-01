Common Holly – “Thinkin Bout You” (Frank Ocean Cover)

Last year, Brigitte Naggar released Playing House, a great album that led us to name her one of the best new artists to come out of 2017. The Montréal-based musician contributed a new cover to Amazon Music’s love-themed playlist, and it’s a good one. She took on Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You,” and it’s a beautifully twitchy and minimal take on the track. Here’s what she told Billboard about her decision to cover the song:

When you’re asked to pick a love song to cover, the choosing process is not for the faint of heart I was on tour wracking my brain — KC & Jojo? Lana Del Rey? But the clear choice was hanging before me — Frank Ocean is the ultimate man of mystery. Between his raging falsetto and his incomprehensible metaphors he has found a friend in me, and I felt the only way to thank him for that was to do my best not to destroy one of his sweetest tracks.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/28 Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground *

03/06 Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount +

03/07 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House ^

03/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Soundhole ^

03/09 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Café ^

* with Phoebe Bridgers

+ with Ought and Snail Mail

^ with Anemone

Playing House is out now via Solitaire Recordings. Common Holly also covered an Ozzy Osbourne song for her Stereogum Session.