Thanks, Liam Gallagher: Potato Peelers Banned From UK Festival

The UK festival Parklife recently announced its 2018 lineup, and one of the nights will be headlined by Liam Gallagher. Naturally, this means that festival organizers have had to place a ban on potato peelers. Parklife founder Sacha Lord-Marchionne told the Manchester Evening News: “We’ve been so blown away by this week’s launch and the demand for tickets, but even more blown away at how many people have asked to bring in potato peelers for Liam’s main stage performance! In case you’re wondering – the answer is most definitely no!”

The likelihood of someone carrying a potato peeler into a festival is, of course, much higher with Liam Gallagher on the bill. Last year, as part of his long-standing feud with brother Noel (common nickname: Potato), Liam asked someone to bring a potato peeler to play on stage after his brother had someone “play scissors” during a performance. An intrepid fan did indeed bring a peeler to Liam’s show, and they’ve become fixtures in the crowd ever since.

Sadly, a potato peeler can also be used as a weapon, and thus should probably stay in the kitchen where they belong.