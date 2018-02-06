U.S. Girls – “Rosebud” Video

Meg Remy’s latest U.S. Girls album, In A Poem Unlimited, comes out in a couple weeks, and each single we’ve gotten from it so far — “Mad As Hell,” Velvet 4 Sale,” and “Pearly Gates” — has been accompanied by a high-concept music video. The latest, “Rosebud,” is no exception, and here director Alex Kingsmill turns Remy’s slinking meditation on feeling caged-up into an aviary escape, following a birdkeeper as he lets go of his own personal pet in the snowy woods. It also features some singing and dancing birds. Remy wrote “Rosebud” with Rich Morel. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/11 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

03/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/24 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

03/25 Vancouver, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret

03/27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/28 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

04/12 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

04/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Babys All Right

04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/15 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/16 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

04/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/18 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

In A Poem Unlimited is out 2/16 via 4AD.