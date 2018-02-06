U.S. Girls – “Rosebud” Video

Meg Remy’s latest U.S. Girls album, In A Poem Unlimited, comes out in a couple weeks, and each single we’ve gotten from it so far — “Mad As Hell,” Velvet 4 Sale,” and “Pearly Gates” — has been accompanied by a high-concept music video. The latest, “Rosebud,” is no exception, and here director Alex Kingsmill turns Remy’s slinking meditation on feeling caged-up into an aviary escape, following a birdkeeper as he lets go of his own personal pet in the snowy woods. It also features some singing and dancing birds. Remy wrote “Rosebud” with Rich Morel. Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
03/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03/11 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
03/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
03/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/23 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/24 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
03/25 Vancouver, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret
03/27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/28 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop
04/12 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
04/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Babys All Right
04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/15 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04/16 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
04/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/18 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
In A Poem Unlimited is out 2/16 via 4AD.