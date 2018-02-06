Ought – “Desire”

Considering how much we loved Ought’s last album Sun Coming Down

— it was one of our favorites of 2015, in fact — we’ve been waiting not-so-patiently for its followup. That wait is almost over! The latest from the Montreal post-punks will be out next week, and while that alone is reason to be excited, there is now more reason to be excited, and that reason comes in the form of “Desire,” another new song the band has shared ahead of Room Inside The World’s release.

We’d previously heard the synth-driven “These 3 Things“and a ragged rocker with the timely title “Disgraced In America.” The stylistic difference between the two suggested that Ought’s new collection might be a diverse affair, and “Desire” reiterates the point. A five minute mini-epic, “Desire” gradually evolves quite a bit over its run time. Part of it is reminiscent of Nick Cave singing over a bit of slick lounge-pop at closing time, with everyone completely tanked. But it crests into a genuinely pretty conclusion aided by backing vocals while Tim Darcy unleashes — and, I shit you not with this comparison — truly Bono-esque “Whoa-ohs.” Check it out below.

Room Inside The World is out 2/16 on Merge Records. Pre-order it here.