Aimee Mann – “Drive” (The Cars Cover)

Aimee Mann, fresh off of her Best Folk Album win at the Grammys, stopped by FX last night to appear on Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. She played a singer at a Minnesota dive bar covering the Cars’ 1984 hit “Drive” in a scene that the show’s producers, Brad Simpson and Alexis Martin Woodall, tell Vanity Fair was inspired by David Lynch. “We talked about the way Lynch used Julee Cruise for the songs in Twin Peaks, the way that he used Roy Orbison in Blue Velvet, and the idea was to reconfigure a pop song much in the same way Lynch does,” Simpson explains. Listen to her cover from the show’s soundtrack and check out the scene in question below.

In other Aimee Mann news, despite previous reports, Aimee Mann will apparently not be participating in tonight’s David Bowie tribute special organized by Howard Stern.